Injury fears for Hasan Ali ahead of England Test

Hasan Ali exults after picking up his first Test wicket with a toe-crusher, West Indies v Pakistan, 3rd Test, Dominica, 5th day, May 14, 2017. Photo: AFP

Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali is facing an injury scare ahead of Lord's Test between England and Pakistan starting on May 24, Thursday.

The 24-year old injured his hand during the two-day warm-up match against Leicestershire during a catching attempt, the team management informed late Monday night.

According to Pakistan team's physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon, Hasan split the webbing between his thumb and index finger. The medical staff assessed the bowler and two stitches were given as a precautionary measure.

Deacon added that he would try to keep Hasan from training today and give him a chance to get the superficial wound to heal.

Dismissing rumours that Hasan might not be part of the squad that takes the field on Thursday, Deacon said that at this point he is available for selection.

On the other hand, Mohammad Amir proved his fitness as Pakistan drew their final warm-up match on Monday.

Amir was one of several first-choice players rested from the match against Leicestershire after suffering a recurrence of a longstanding knee problem.

The problem recurred during Pakistan's preceding five-wicket victory over Test debutants Ireland in Malahide, Dublin.

According to team's physiotherapist, Amir had tendon tendinitis, but he has been training and will be participating fully in the remaining training sessions.

He added that Amir has hardly any symptoms left in his right knee and can be expected to make a full recovery ahead of the Lords' Test.

Pakistan will take on England in a two-match Test series on May 24 and June 1.