Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 22 2018
By
Ahmer Rehman

Cylinder explosion causes fire in Karachi, minor burnt alive

By
Ahmer Rehman

Tuesday May 22, 2018

Firefighters pictured while dousing the blaze in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal vicinity here on May 22, 2018. Photo: Geo News
Firefighters pictured while dousing the blaze in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal vicinity here on May 22, 2018. Photo: Geo News
Onlookers observe the rescue services as they remain engaged in dousing the blaze. Photo: Geo News
Onlookers observe the rescue services as they remain engaged in dousing the blaze. Photo: Geo News
A man inspects the site of incident. Photo: Geo News
A man inspects the site of incident. Photo: Geo News
The fire razed down numerous shacks in a temporary settlement near a railway track in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Photo: Geo News
The fire razed down numerous shacks in a temporary settlement near a railway track in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Photo: Geo News
Smoke billows after a cylinder explosion set a fire in Karachi. Photo: Geo News
Smoke billows after a cylinder explosion set a fire in Karachi. Photo: Geo News
A temporary settlement was burnt down after a blaze erupted in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal vicinity on May 22, 2018. Photo: Geo News
A temporary settlement was burnt down after a blaze erupted in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal vicinity on May 22, 2018. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: A one-year-old was burnt to death after a fire sparked in an unregulated settlement in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal vicinity, it emerged on Tuesday. 

Six fire trucks were able to contain the fire which was set due to a cylinder explosion, the fire department informed Geo News.

The blaze left affected more than 200 shacks near a railway track in Block 13C of Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Fire ravages Karachi City Courts' property room

At least four fire brigade vehicles have been dispatched to the site of the blaze, officials said

Last month, a blaze had raged in the property room of the City Courts Complex for approximately four hours. It was contained after fire brigade vehicles from all around the city were called on an emergency basis.

Multiple explosions had also been heard in the court's evidence room, which usually houses items — including explosives — recovered from arrested suspects, as the fire had spread outwards, prompting a call to the bomb disposal squad. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Sabika Sheikh's body reaches Karachi

Sabika Sheikh's body reaches Karachi

 Updated 7 minutes ago
PTI's Naeemul Haq slaps Daniyal Aziz on programme 'Aapas Ki Baat'

PTI's Naeemul Haq slaps Daniyal Aziz on programme 'Aapas Ki Baat'

 Updated 6 hours ago
US CENTCOM chief calls Gen Bajwa, condoles over Sabika's death

US CENTCOM chief calls Gen Bajwa, condoles over Sabika's death

 Updated 6 hours ago
Qureshi, Tareen exchange heated words in PTI core group meeting: sources

Qureshi, Tareen exchange heated words in PTI core group meeting: sources

 Updated 3 hours ago
PML-N MPA Kanwal Nauman resigns after inaction over ‘genuine issues’

PML-N MPA Kanwal Nauman resigns after inaction over ‘genuine issues’

 Updated 7 hours ago
PPP paid $100,000 to Washington lobbyist for Bilawal meetings

PPP paid $100,000 to Washington lobbyist for Bilawal meetings

 Updated 6 hours ago
DG Rangers visits citizens injured by unprovoked Indian firing: ISPR

DG Rangers visits citizens injured by unprovoked Indian firing: ISPR

 Updated 8 hours ago
Justice Ijazul Ahsan’s residence was not target of firing: sources

Justice Ijazul Ahsan’s residence was not target of firing: sources

 Updated 8 hours ago
Federal cabinet approves constitutional amendment for KP-FATA merger

Federal cabinet approves constitutional amendment for KP-FATA merger

Updated 9 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM