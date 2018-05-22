Cylinder explosion causes fire in Karachi, minor burnt alive

KARACHI: A one-year-old was burnt to death after a fire sparked in an unregulated settlement in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal vicinity, it emerged on Tuesday.



Six fire trucks were able to contain the fire which was set due to a cylinder explosion, the fire department informed Geo News.

The blaze left affected more than 200 shacks near a railway track in Block 13C of Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Last month, a blaze had raged in the property room of the City Courts Complex for approximately four hours. It was contained after fire brigade vehicles from all around the city were called on an emergency basis.

Multiple explosions had also been heard in the court's evidence room, which usually houses items — including explosives — recovered from arrested suspects, as the fire had spread outwards, prompting a call to the bomb disposal squad.