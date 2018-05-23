Can't connect right now! retry
business
Wednesday May 23 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Exchange companies to keep record of transactions worth $500 or more

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday May 23, 2018

Taking stern action against money laundering in the country, the State Bank of Pakistan has directed the exchange companies to keep a record of any transaction worth $500 or more. Photo; file 

KARACHI: Taking stern action against money laundering in the country, the State Bank of Pakistan has directed money-exchange companies to keep a record of any transaction worth $500 or more. 

The companies have been directed to identify the people who engage in transactions of the dollar, and the SBP has also amended its manual. 

As per the new instructions, exchange companies are required to keep a copy of the identity card or passport of the person involved in the transactions.

SBP issues warning against cryptocurrency transactions

'Virtual Currencies/Coins/Tokens provide high degree of anonymity and potentially can be used for facilitating illegal activities,' the SBP warned

According to the SBP officials, strict action will be taken against those who fail to follow the instructions.  

Earlier on April 7, Pakistan's central bank had advised people against the usage of cryptocurrency in any kind of transactions in the country, saying the new medium of exchange was neither "recognized as a Legal Tender" nor was "authorized or licensed" to anyone.

In its circular — titled "Caution regarding risks of virtual currencies", the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rationalised: "Virtual Currencies/Coins/Tokens provide high degree of anonymity and potentially can be used for facilitating illegal activities.

"Also due to the ambiguous nature of Virtual Currencies, no legal protection or recourse is available to any individual," the notification added.

The top financial authority's External Relations Department said it is prudent to stay away from digital currency deals or investments since its significant price fluctuation, hacking and cybersecurity issues, and closure, "including action by law enforcement agencies", could lead to preventable losses.

Comments

More From Business:

National Economic Council focuses on infrastructure, energy agenda

National Economic Council focuses on infrastructure, energy agenda

 Updated yesterday
Sony buys EMI Music Publishing in $1.9bn deal

Sony buys EMI Music Publishing in $1.9bn deal

 Updated yesterday
Pakistan's B3 credit profile supported by robust growth, potential: Moody's

Pakistan's B3 credit profile supported by robust growth, potential: Moody's

 Updated 2 days ago
Oil prices rise with global markets after China, US put trade war 'on hold'

Oil prices rise with global markets after China, US put trade war 'on hold'

 Updated 2 days ago
German companies worry Trump moving toward 'America Alone'

German companies worry Trump moving toward 'America Alone'

 Updated 3 days ago
EU could compensate firms hit by US sanctions over Iran: French minister

EU could compensate firms hit by US sanctions over Iran: French minister

 Updated 3 days ago
China agrees to import more from US, no sign of $200bn number

China agrees to import more from US, no sign of $200bn number

 Updated 3 days ago
Top executive behind Baidu's artificial intelligence drive stepping down

Top executive behind Baidu's artificial intelligence drive stepping down

 Updated 4 days ago
Snail cream, smelly fruit: Thai cosmetics, food firms tap into Chinese tourism boom

Snail cream, smelly fruit: Thai cosmetics, food firms tap into Chinese tourism boom

 Updated 5 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM