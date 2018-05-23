Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday May 23 2018
By
AFP

Sri Lanka hikes cricket wages by 34 percent

By
AFP

Wednesday May 23, 2018

A total of 33 players under contract to Sri Lanka Cricket will see match fees increase substantially. Photo: AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka´s cricket board on Tuesday increased wages for national players by more than a third after making record profits in 2017.

A total of 33 players under contract to Sri Lanka Cricket will also see match fees increase substantially despite dismal results on the field last year.

"Sri Lanka Cricket raised the wages of national players by 34 percent for the period of 2018/19, following strong results achieved during the concluded financial year," it said in a statement.

It did not give a breakdown of individual salaries, but they are known to be among the highest paid individuals in Sri Lanka.

Last week, SLC announced a record annual profit of 2.12 billion rupees ($14 million) for 2017, 33 times what it made the year before.

Revenues of six billion rupees were roughly double 2016 figures.

Official sources attributed the sharp profit rise to a packed 2017 calendar which featured home series against Bangladesh, India and Zimbabwe.

Broadcasting earnings from an India tour were thought to be a major contributor.

The cash bonanza was the only good news from a woeful spell for Sri Lanka cricket, with the islanders enduring their worst year on the pitch since winning the World Cup in 1996.

They suffered a series defeat against India, lost a home one-day series to bottom ranked Zimbabwe and crashed out of the Champions Trophy early. 

More From Sports:

World Cup fever causes sleepless nights for Bangladesh flagmakers

World Cup fever causes sleepless nights for Bangladesh flagmakers

 Updated an hour ago
England chief Strauss to step down for summer

England chief Strauss to step down for summer

 Updated 2 hours ago
Harry Kane to lead England at World Cup

Harry Kane to lead England at World Cup

 Updated 3 hours ago
Out!? ICC gives ruling over amateur cricket match

Out!? ICC gives ruling over amateur cricket match

 Updated 3 hours ago
Du Plessis powers Chennai into seventh IPL final

Du Plessis powers Chennai into seventh IPL final

 Updated 6 hours ago
Guzman to replace injured Romero in Argentina squad

Guzman to replace injured Romero in Argentina squad

 Updated 6 hours ago
'Fearless' Pakistan ready to put England under pressure, says Arthur

'Fearless' Pakistan ready to put England under pressure, says Arthur

Updated 6 hours ago
Super Kabaddi League – a breath of fresh air for sports in Pakistan

Super Kabaddi League – a breath of fresh air for sports in Pakistan

 Updated 15 hours ago
Zidane - Real as desperate as ever to win the Champions League

Zidane - Real as desperate as ever to win the Champions League

 Updated 22 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM