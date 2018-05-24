Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 24 2018
By
Web Desk

I do not remember when I last attended NA session, says Imran

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 24, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan arrived at the National Assembly to attend Thursday’s session in which the FATA-KP merger bill was tabled.

Upon arrival at the Parliament a journalist asked Imran Khan after how long he was attending a National Assembly session, Imran replied: “I do not remember.”

"If the assembly would have been run properly, I would have attended sessions daily," he added.

The PTI chairman stressed that it was the responsibility of the prime minister to run the assembly. “It is the prime minister who empowers the assembly.”

Reacting to Imran's attendance, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah while speaking to media said, "Seems like Khan Sb has finally remembered the assembly."

"I cannot stop him from coming," Shah said while responding to a question.

"The PTI leader should attend assembly sessions," the leader of the opposition in NA added. "Only those politicians who attend sessions are considered lawmakers," Shah stressed.

More From Pakistan:

No more meetings with Abbasi on caretaker PM, says Khursheed Shah

No more meetings with Abbasi on caretaker PM, says Khursheed Shah

 Updated 43 minutes ago
PM says no discussion held with Chinese officials on JuD chief Hafiz Saeed

PM says no discussion held with Chinese officials on JuD chief Hafiz Saeed

 Updated 47 minutes ago
Government restricts screening of Indian movies on Eid

Government restricts screening of Indian movies on Eid

Updated an hour ago
Police continue hunt for man who indecently exposed himself on Karachi roads

Police continue hunt for man who indecently exposed himself on Karachi roads

 Updated 3 hours ago
Indian LoC violations make Sialkot residents live in constant fear

Indian LoC violations make Sialkot residents live in constant fear

 Updated 7 hours ago
Proud of struggle to get corrupt PM convicted for laundering money, says Imran

Proud of struggle to get corrupt PM convicted for laundering money, says Imran

 Updated 4 hours ago
Fauzia Kasuri joins PSP

Fauzia Kasuri joins PSP

 Updated 9 hours ago
Nawaz allowed Musharraf to leave the country: Qureshi

Nawaz allowed Musharraf to leave the country: Qureshi

 Updated 9 hours ago
Man kills daughter in Bahawalnagar to marry neighbour’s niece

Man kills daughter in Bahawalnagar to marry neighbour’s niece

Updated 9 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM