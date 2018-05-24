I do not remember when I last attended NA session, says Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan arrived at the National Assembly to attend Thursday’s session in which the FATA-KP merger bill was tabled.



Upon arrival at the Parliament a journalist asked Imran Khan after how long he was attending a National Assembly session, Imran replied: “I do not remember.”

"If the assembly would have been run properly, I would have attended sessions daily," he added.

The PTI chairman stressed that it was the responsibility of the prime minister to run the assembly. “It is the prime minister who empowers the assembly.”

Reacting to Imran's attendance, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah while speaking to media said, "Seems like Khan Sb has finally remembered the assembly."

"I cannot stop him from coming," Shah said while responding to a question.

"The PTI leader should attend assembly sessions," the leader of the opposition in NA added. "Only those politicians who attend sessions are considered lawmakers," Shah stressed.