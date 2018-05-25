Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday May 25 2018
By
AFP

Ireland's Ed Joyce retires from cricket

By
AFP

Friday May 25, 2018

Ed Joyce scored 47 runs in his two innings during Ireland's inaugural Test match against Pakistan. Photo: AFP

Dual international Ed Joyce on Thursday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket less than a fortnight after realising his dream of playing a Test for Ireland.

The 39-year-old was one of the 11 men who made history against Pakistan in Malahide earlier this month, when Ireland became the 11th Test-playing nation.

Joyce played a total of 78 one day internationals — 17 for his adopted country of England — and 18 Twenty20 internationals, two for England.

He returned to the Irish fold in time for the 2011 World Cup and became the side's senior player as well as one of the most reliable batsmen.

Joyce, who last year ended a county career that began in 1999, will take up a backroom position with Cricket Ireland as a batting and leadership coach.

"I feel now is the right time to stop playing and get started on a new chapter," he said. "The recent Test match against Pakistan was such an incredible few days and was the perfect game for me to say was my last in professional cricket."

William Porterfield, Joyce's long-time team-mate and Ireland skipper, said: "He has had such an amazing career that he can be so proud of over the past 20 or so years. For it to culminate in taking the field for Ireland's first ever Test match was the icing on the cake, I'm sure."

Comments

More From Sports:

Fasten your seatbelts for the biggest showdown in club football!

Fasten your seatbelts for the biggest showdown in club football!

 Updated 40 minutes ago
Haris departs after Pakistan resume batting at Lord's

Haris departs after Pakistan resume batting at Lord's

 Updated 4 hours ago
International cricket struggles as T20 nomads chase white ball gold

International cricket struggles as T20 nomads chase white ball gold

 Updated 5 hours ago
Steve Smith to make comeback in Canadian T20 tournament

Steve Smith to make comeback in Canadian T20 tournament

 Updated 7 hours ago
Fans return 1,000 tickets as Champions League price hikes spell misery

Fans return 1,000 tickets as Champions League price hikes spell misery

 Updated 7 hours ago
ICC cautions Pakistan cricketers on wearing smartwatches on field

ICC cautions Pakistan cricketers on wearing smartwatches on field

 Updated 4 hours ago
Istanbul to host 2020 Champions League final

Istanbul to host 2020 Champions League final

 Updated 22 hours ago
Barcelona and Spain legend Iniesta signs for Japan's Vissel Kobe

Barcelona and Spain legend Iniesta signs for Japan's Vissel Kobe

 Updated yesterday
Sharapova seeks redemption on Roland Garros clay

Sharapova seeks redemption on Roland Garros clay

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM