World Cup Final: South Africa bowl first against India after rain-hit toss

November 02, 2025
South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the Women's World Cup final in Mumbai on Sunday.
Rain and a wet outfield had delayed the toss for final, with both teams looking for their first title in the 50-over tournament.
Toss was initially delayed by 30 minutes to 3:00pm (0930 GMT) with the start revised to 3:30 pm, but more drizzle pushed that back again to 4:00pm.
India have been runners-up twice, in 2005 and 2017, and reached their third final after beating seven-time champions Australia in a thriller.
South Africa's women are in their first ODI World Cup final after they beat four-time winners England in the other semi-final.
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani and Renuka Singh.
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba.