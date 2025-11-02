World Cup Final: South Africa bowl first against India after rain-hit toss

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur (left) and her South African counterpart Laura Wolvaardt pose with Women’s World Cup 2025 trophy ahead of final at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, India on November 1, 2025. — ICC

South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the Women's World Cup final in Mumbai on Sunday.

Rain and a wet outfield had delayed the toss for final, with both teams looking for their first title in the 50-over tournament.

Toss was initially delayed by 30 minutes to 3:00pm (0930 GMT) with the start revised to 3:30 pm, but more drizzle pushed that back again to 4:00pm.

India have been runners-up twice, in 2005 and 2017, and reached their third final after beating seven-time champions Australia in a thriller.

South Africa's women are in their first ODI World Cup final after they beat four-time winners England in the other semi-final.

Playing XIs

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani and Renuka Singh.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba.