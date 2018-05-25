Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 25 2018
GEO NEWS

Nawaz should make it clear if he is with Pakistan, says Zardari

GEO NEWS

Friday May 25, 2018

Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari photographed while addressing a press conference in Islamabad here on May 25, 2018. Photo: Geo News
 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Friday questioned Nawaz Sharif's loyalties to the country. 

The former prime minister was addressing a press conference in the federal capital along with senior PPP leaders including Sherry Rehman. 

"Mian sahib should make it clear whether he is with Pakistan," said Zardari, accusing the PML-N supremo of playing a double game. 

"He [Nawaz] was playing a double game in the past and he is doing the same now," alleged the PPP co-chairman. 

Taking the credit for the recently approved merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Zardari said that the idea was a dream of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and his daughter Benazir. 

"We were unable to implement the idea [of the merger] during our time in the office because of the game Nawaz had played," said Zardari. 

The PPP co-chairman accused those who had opposed the merger of being on an agenda. "They are afraid that their monopoly would end," he said. 

