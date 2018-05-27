Can't connect right now! retry
Fight for rights of South Punjab has just started, says Sattar

Sunday May 27, 2018

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement PIB chairperson Farooq Sattar remarked on Sunday that the fight for the rights of South Punjab has just started.

While addressing a protest rally in Liaquatabad, Sattar remarked that the party's new demand is that either an administrative unit or a new province should be made. 

“If we make any announcement then an ocean of people will support us,” he stated, adding "there is no crime in demanding a separate province."

He further went to criticise the role of landowners in Pakistan, whom he held responsible for hindering country's progress. 

“The landowners have occupied Sindh and usurped our rights. We will not be enslaved by landowners in any case,” he stressed. 

Sattar also criticised Chief Minister Sindh for his recent speech in the Sindh Assembly, in which he said that he cursed all those who demand a new province for Muhajirs. 

"CM Sindh cursed and hurled abuses at all those who founded Pakistan. He should apologise to the people," Sattar remarked. "CM Sindh rejected the sacrifices of the Muhajirs."

Instead of giving rights to Muhajirs, they are being cursed for demanding their rights, he added. 

