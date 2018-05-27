NSA Lt Gen (retd) Janjua meets Afghan counterpart, discusses regional security

National Security Advisor Lt General (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: National Security Advisor Lt General (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua said on Sunday that Pakistan and Afghanistan have to give space to mutual harmony by forgetting their shared bitter past.



Janjua gave the remark in a meeting with an Afghan delegation headed by his counterpart, Mohammad Hanif Atmar.

In the meeting, both sides discussed matters related to regional security and reiterated the need for strong bilateral relations.

The national security advisor said that Pakistan maintains its promise of cooperation with its western neighbor in defense, intelligence, diplomatic, political and other sectors.

"We have to find new dimensions for our future," he said.

Atmar landed in Islamabad with his delegation, including high level representatives of Afghan Army on Sunday. The notification issued by Presidential Palace said that the visit was held at the request of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.



