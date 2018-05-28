Can't connect right now! retry
Former US President George H.W. Bush taken to hospital in Maine

By
REUTERS

Monday May 28, 2018

Former United States President George H. W. Bush at the George Bush Presidential Library Center in College Station, Texas, US, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Daemmrich/Pool/Files
 

Former US President George H.W. Bush, 93, was taken to a hospital in Maine on Sunday after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue, a family spokesperson said on Twitter.

Bush, the oldest living former US president, will likely remain at Southern Maine Health Care for a few days for observation, said the spokesperson, Jim McGrath.

“The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort,” McGrath wrote on Twitter.

Bush was hospitalized in Texas last month for treatment of an infection that spread to his blood and stayed there for nearly two weeks. He was admitted to the hospital a day after he attended the funeral of his wife, Barbara, the former first lady who died on April 17. The couple had been married for 73 years.

On Saturday, Bush attended an American Legion event in Kennebunkport, Maine to mark the upcoming Memorial Day with military veterans and his former national security adviser Brent Scowcroft, according to a post on Bush’s official Twitter feed.

Bush is the father of former Republican President George W. Bush, who served two terms from 2001 to 2009, and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, who unsuccessfully sought the 2016 Republican presidential nomination.

