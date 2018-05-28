Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan fined for slow over-rate during Lord’s Test

Monday May 28, 2018

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined Pakistan for maintaining a slow over-rate during the Lord’s Test against England. Pakistan won the Test match by nine wickets taking a 1-0 lead in the two Test-match series.

According to an ICC press release, the fine was imposed by match referees after Pakistan were ruled to be three overs short of their target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

Pakistani skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has been fined 60 per cent of his match fee, while the rest of the team have received 30 per cent fines. If Pakistan commit another minor over-rate breach in a Test within 12 months of this offence with Sarfraz as captain, it will be deemed a second offence by Sarfraz and he will face a suspension.

Sarfraz pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth umpire Rob Bailey. 

