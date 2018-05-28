Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Monday May 28 2018
By
AFP

India Uber president to head Asia Pacific operations

By
AFP

Monday May 28, 2018

Jain will continue to lead India until a successor is found-Photo: File

NEW DELHI: Uber’s India President Amit Jain has been promoted to head of the global ride-hailing firm’s Asia Pacific operations, which includes Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Hong Kong and India, the company said in an emailed statement.

Jain will continue to lead India until a successor is found, an Uber spokeswoman said in the statement.

India is one of Uber’s fastest-growing markets and accounts for 10 percent of its total rides.

The move comes weeks after Uber sold its business in Southeast Asia to rival Grab Holdings, which gave rise to speculation about talks on a similar merger in the high stakes India market, where it competes with local rival Ola.

Uber and Ola are both backed by a common investor, SoftBank, which pushed behind the scenes for the merger between Uber and Grab. But it is not clear that SoftBank intends to spur another consolidation in India, an under-penetrated market with a population of 1.3 billion people.

Uber has said it will double down on its investments in India and, while it is open to having conversations with potential partners, it had no interest in entering into minority deals in India or any other country it operates in.

Comments

More From Sci-Tech:

Apple sees steep increase in US national security requests

Apple sees steep increase in US national security requests

 Updated 2 days ago
EU states agree rules to make search engines pay for news

EU states agree rules to make search engines pay for news

 Updated 3 days ago
FBI warns Russians hacked hundreds of thousands of routers

FBI warns Russians hacked hundreds of thousands of routers

 Updated 3 days ago
Tencent's WeChat drops 'sugar daddy' dating website

Tencent's WeChat drops 'sugar daddy' dating website

 Updated 3 days ago
These latest pictures of Jupiter by NASA's Juno Spacecraft are amazing

These latest pictures of Jupiter by NASA's Juno Spacecraft are amazing

 Updated 3 days ago
Samsung ordered to pay Apple $533 million for copying iPhone design features

Samsung ordered to pay Apple $533 million for copying iPhone design features

 Updated 4 days ago
Facebook, Twitter tighten rules for political ads

Facebook, Twitter tighten rules for political ads

 Updated 4 days ago
Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine

Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine

 Updated 5 days ago
From ships to satellites: Scotland aims for the sky

From ships to satellites: Scotland aims for the sky

 Updated 6 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM