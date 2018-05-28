Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 28 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Nawaz should also be placed on ECL as Durrani, says Fawad Chaudhry

By
GEO NEWS

Monday May 28, 2018

Fawad Chaudhry. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday that PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif's name should also put on the Exit Control List with Lt Gen (retd) Asad Durrani.

Addressing a press conference at the Chairman Secretariat, he said that Nawaz and Durrani have violated their oath.

"Nawaz has also lied like Durrani on national issues. Both violated the Official Secret Act," adding, "Nawaz portrayed a negative image of armed forces."

Responding to a question, the PTI spokesperson welcomed the decision to appoint Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk as caretaker premier.

He alleged that of irregularities worth Rs166 billion were found in audit of 11 companies of Punjab government. Chaudhry said that if the PTI comes into power, a commission will be made to probe irregularities in the government companies of Punjab.

He said that Manzoor Afridi's name for the KP caretaker chief minister was spread by the media, but not approved by the party.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PPP to contest elections with sword symbol after 40 years

PPP to contest elections with sword symbol after 40 years

Updated 47 minutes ago
Nawaz facing trial owing to his children's greed: Fawad Chaudhry

Nawaz facing trial owing to his children's greed: Fawad Chaudhry

 Updated an hour ago
Naqeebullah’s father moves SHC against declaration of Rao Anwar’s house as sub-jail

Naqeebullah’s father moves SHC against declaration of Rao Anwar’s house as sub-jail

 Updated 2 hours ago
KP govt, opposition yet to reach consensus on caretaker CM

KP govt, opposition yet to reach consensus on caretaker CM

Updated 3 hours ago
Dragged into Avenfield reference to pressurise Nawaz, claims Maryam

Dragged into Avenfield reference to pressurise Nawaz, claims Maryam

Updated 3 hours ago
No point in investigating just one person, Nawaz on Durrani controversy

No point in investigating just one person, Nawaz on Durrani controversy

 Updated 3 hours ago
Keep PML-N’s achievements in mind when voting, PM says in Havelian

Keep PML-N’s achievements in mind when voting, PM says in Havelian

 Updated 3 hours ago
Capt (retd) Safdar records statement in Avenfield reference

Capt (retd) Safdar records statement in Avenfield reference

Updated 4 hours ago
Heatwave alert: Temperature may soar up to 43°C in Karachi today

Heatwave alert: Temperature may soar up to 43°C in Karachi today

 Updated an hour ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM