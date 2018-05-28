Nawaz should also be placed on ECL as Durrani, says Fawad Chaudhry

Fawad Chaudhry. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday that PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif's name should also put on the Exit Control List with Lt Gen (retd) Asad Durrani.



Addressing a press conference at the Chairman Secretariat, he said that Nawaz and Durrani have violated their oath.

"Nawaz has also lied like Durrani on national issues. Both violated the Official Secret Act," adding, "Nawaz portrayed a negative image of armed forces."

Responding to a question, the PTI spokesperson welcomed the decision to appoint Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk as caretaker premier.

He alleged that of irregularities worth Rs166 billion were found in audit of 11 companies of Punjab government. Chaudhry said that if the PTI comes into power, a commission will be made to probe irregularities in the government companies of Punjab.

He said that Manzoor Afridi's name for the KP caretaker chief minister was spread by the media, but not approved by the party.