Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday May 29 2018
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Pakistan hopes for visit by England team, Najam Sethi tells British PM

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Tuesday May 29, 2018

LONDON: The chair of Pakistan's cricket regulatory authority has credited the country's military as well as former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for helping bring a turnaround in the national cricket team's fortunes.

Speaking to Geo.tv, Najam Sethi — the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) — said he told British Prime Minister Theresa May that the Pakistan Army had done a great job by ending the menace of terrorism from the country and made huge sacrifices for national security and peace.

Sethi met May recently at Lord’s during the first Test between England and Pakistan.

“I told [her] that Pakistan awaits a visit by the England team [and that] we need your help … I reminded the British PM that Pakistan Army had done a great job in ending terrorism and made big sacrifices.

"As a result, the conditions at our home are better; hence, we are inviting foreigners to come and visit us. We have made Pakistan safe.”

The PCB chair said the cricket authority was in a disarray prior to his appointment by Nawaz, who asked him to bring order and implement essential reforms.

“After Nawaz Sharif asked me to look after the PCB, he never interfered in my business. [Nawaz] mandated me to put the PCB in order and bring cricket to Pakistan and that was a national agenda.

"This wasn’t his personal agenda, there was no reward or no politics involved. He thought that someone with managerial experience was needed in the PCB and we worked hard to achieve our objectives," Sethi said.

He lauded Pakistan’s victory at Lord’s which left the English team stunned, saying the English commentators had agreed that the current Pakistani team is “professional, good-natured, and has a proper camaraderie".

British PM impressed with performance of Pakistan cricket team

Pakistani team played a good game and showed lots of promise, May tells PCB chairman

"They were not expecting Pakistan to be so good. They were overconfident and that’s what made them bat first after winning the toss.”

Sethi said Pakistan’s current line-up comprises young players who made their way up into the team purely on merit.

“They are playing as a tight unit. The main factor is there is no favouritism in the PCB anymore. Our coaches don’t accept references and favouritism, we are working as per our plans.

"The PSL [Pakistan Super League] has given an opportunity to young players to mix and socialize with international players … That helps in ending the fear.”

Sethi said he hopes that England will tour Pakistan in the near future. He said that Pakistan has matches coming up with England, New Zealand and Australia and it would like these countries to play at least some matches in Pakistan.

Comments

More From Sports:

Serena Williams set for Grand Slam return at Roland Garros

Serena Williams set for Grand Slam return at Roland Garros

 Updated 45 minutes ago
Banned Warner, Bancroft to return to action in July

Banned Warner, Bancroft to return to action in July

 Updated 2 hours ago
Al Jazeera urged to hand over cricket fixing evidence

Al Jazeera urged to hand over cricket fixing evidence

 Updated 4 hours ago
Wawrinka crashes, Djokovic through as rains halts Nadal and Sharapova

Wawrinka crashes, Djokovic through as rains halts Nadal and Sharapova

 Updated 4 hours ago
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich granted Israeli citizenship

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich granted Israeli citizenship

 Updated 6 hours ago
Keaton Jennings replaces Mark Stoneman in second Pakistan Test

Keaton Jennings replaces Mark Stoneman in second Pakistan Test

 Updated 16 hours ago
BCCI asks Indian govt to clarify policy on playing series with Pakistan

BCCI asks Indian govt to clarify policy on playing series with Pakistan

 Updated 19 hours ago
Pakistan fined for slow over-rate during Lord’s Test

Pakistan fined for slow over-rate during Lord’s Test

 Updated 23 hours ago
Salah ‘confident’ for World Cup despite shoulder injury

Salah ‘confident’ for World Cup despite shoulder injury

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM