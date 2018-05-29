Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 29 2018
Temperature soars to 41°C as heatwave engulfs Karachi, suburbs

Tuesday May 29, 2018

KARACHI: Temperature soared to 41°C as Karachiites braced for the start of yet another spell of heatwave on Tuesday, however, the sea breeze helped bring its intensity down to some extent.

The heatwave of moderate/severe intensity will last until Thursday, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), during which day temperatures will continue to hover around 41-44°C.

Although, the Met Office had predicted that sea breeze would remain cut-off and wind from northwest to north would dominate during this period, but on Tuesday, winds started blowing in the evening making the weather somewhat tolerable for citizens.

Source: Pakistan Meteorological Department

The city faced an extended heatwave earlier this month when the mercury routinely touched 44°C for four to five days. The scorching weather forced the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi to postpone the examinations last week.

In the face of the latest heatwave, the board has now changed the timings of examinations from May 29 to June 13. Exams for Arts Group (Regular and Private) will now start at 8:30am.

What is a heat stroke?

Heat stroke results from prolonged exposure to high temperatures -- usually in combination with dehydration -- which leads to failure of the body's temperature control system.

If you or someone you know faces any of these symptoms, take immediate action to prevent complications.

- High temperature but without sweating

- Throbbing headache

- Dizziness and light-headedness

- Lack of sweating despite the heat

- Red, hot, and dry skin

- Muscle weakness or cramps

- Nausea and vomiting

- Rapid heartbeat, which may be either strong or weak

- Rapid, shallow breathing

- Behavioural changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering

- Seizures

- Unconsciousness

How to prevent a heat stroke?

Stay covered

Try to stay indoors, and if you need to be outside don’t spend extended amounts of time without shade. Keep your skin covered against the sun.

Wear light clothes

We take a look at the symptoms of a heat stroke and measures that can be taken to prevent it

Wear linen, cotton, silk, or other breathable fabrics. Keep your clothing loose and breezy, so you don't feel suffocated in the humid heat.

Find shade

Look for a shade, find a tree.

Stay hydrated

Drinking more water is recommended.

