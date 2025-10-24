 
ATC orders to confiscate Aleema Khan's CNIC, passport over persistent no-shows

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah issues order after Imran Khan's sister skips hearing in November 26 PTI protest case

By
Shabbir Dar
|

October 24, 2025

Aleema Khan speaks to the media after a court verdict outside the Islamabad High Court on June 3, 2024. — AFP
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Friday ordered the confiscation of the computerised national identity card (CNIC) and passport of Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, after she failed to appear before the court in the November 26 PTI protest case despite repeated summons.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah issued order while hearing a case related to the FIRs registered against Aleema, others in connection with the PTI’s protest on November 26 last year.

This is a developing story and is being updated accordingly. 

