Sunday May 27 2018
Karachi Interboard changes exam timings owing to heatwave

Sunday May 27, 2018

Arts (Regular and Private) exams from May 29 to June 13 will start at 8:30 am, the board says. — Geo News FILE

KARACHI: Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Sunday changed the timing of examinations owing to an expected heatwave in the metropolis.

In a notification issued by the BIEK, timings of exams from May 29 to June 13 have been changed, adding that exams for Arts Group (Regular and Private) will start at 8:30am, it said. 

The inter board, however, said that exams on May 28 will start at previously stated time.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday issued a heatwave alert for the megapolis, saying that "another heatwave of moderate/severe intensity will engulf Karachi and suburbs from Tuesday to Thursday."

It said the day temperatures will remain 40-44°C during this period. 

The Met Office further said that sea breeze will remain cut-off and wind from northwest to north will dominate.

