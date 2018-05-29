14-year-old killed in crossfire between Dolphin Force, suspects in Lahore

LAHORE: A 14-year-old passerby was killed on Tuesday as Dolphin Force personnel and suspects exchanged fire in Lahore’s Shadbagh area.



The 14-year-old identified as Atif suffered a gunshot wound in the crossfire and died before he could be shifted to a hospital.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident showed two Dolphin Force personnel on a motorbike chasing suspects in a car. Further, one of the personnel can be seen firing at the car they were chasing.



The footage further showed the 14-year-old standing at the corner of the road along with a few other men filling bottles from a water cooler and then suddenly falling to the ground.

The teenager’s family protested against his killing and placed his body on Ring Road, refusing to bury him until justice was served.

Meanwhile, SP Dolphin Force Nadeem Khokhar said that five suspects were arrested following the chase.

“The suspects belong to Sheikhupura, Chiniot and Lahore and had rented a car to facilitate them in committing crimes in Lahore,” he said.

“When police tried to stop them, they fired at them leading to an exchange of fire which resulted in the death of a teenager,” SP Khokhar said.

We will thoroughly investigate the incident, he upheld.

Mother laments son's death

The grieving mother lamented her son's untimely death.

"Why was my son killed, what was his crime," she questioned, adding that the police had killed him.