Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 29 2018
By
Ahmed Faraz

14-year-old killed in crossfire between Dolphin Force, suspects in Lahore

By
Ahmed Faraz

Tuesday May 29, 2018

LAHORE: A 14-year-old passerby was killed on Tuesday as Dolphin Force personnel and suspects exchanged fire in Lahore’s Shadbagh area.

The 14-year-old identified as Atif suffered a gunshot wound in the crossfire and died before he could be shifted to a hospital.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident showed two Dolphin Force personnel on a motorbike chasing suspects in a car. Further, one of the personnel can be seen firing at the car they were chasing.

The footage further showed the 14-year-old standing at the corner of the road along with a few other men filling bottles from a water cooler and then suddenly falling to the ground.

The teenager’s family protested against his killing and placed his body on Ring Road, refusing to bury him until justice was served.

Meanwhile, SP Dolphin Force Nadeem Khokhar said that five suspects were arrested following the chase.

“The suspects belong to Sheikhupura, Chiniot and Lahore and had rented a car to facilitate them in committing crimes in Lahore,” he said.

“When police tried to stop them, they fired at them leading to an exchange of fire which resulted in the death of a teenager,” SP Khokhar said.

We will thoroughly investigate the incident, he upheld.

Mother laments son's death

The grieving mother lamented her son's untimely death. 

"Why was my son killed, what was his crime," she questioned, adding that the police had killed him. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

President approves summary of Saleem Baig's appointment as PEMRA chief

President approves summary of Saleem Baig's appointment as PEMRA chief

 Updated 56 minutes ago
Four dead in armed clash in Charsadda graveyard

Four dead in armed clash in Charsadda graveyard

 Updated 55 minutes ago
Pakistan, India DGMOs agree on no ceasefire violations in hotline contact: ISPR

Pakistan, India DGMOs agree on no ceasefire violations in hotline contact: ISPR

 Updated 3 hours ago
Shehbaz lauds army’s sacrifices during daylong visit to North Waziristan

Shehbaz lauds army’s sacrifices during daylong visit to North Waziristan

 Updated 4 hours ago
KP-FATA merger bill left a vacuum in system, says Fazl

KP-FATA merger bill left a vacuum in system, says Fazl

 Updated 4 hours ago
IHC declares delimitation of four constituencies void

IHC declares delimitation of four constituencies void

 Updated 34 minutes ago
No load-shedding from 6pm to 4am in 90pct areas across country: PM

No load-shedding from 6pm to 4am in 90pct areas across country: PM

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI protests appointment of new advocate general Punjab

PTI protests appointment of new advocate general Punjab

 Updated 5 hours ago
Fishermen sell endangered sawfish near Thatta

Fishermen sell endangered sawfish near Thatta

 Updated 40 minutes ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM