Fishermen sell endangered sawfish near Thatta

pakistan
Tuesday May 29 2018
Tuesday May 29, 2018

THATTA: Fishermen in Thatta caught on Tuesday a 15-feet female sawfish in a dead state, belonging to an endangered specie.

The fish was later sold by the fishermen in Ibrahim Haideri.

Fishermen claimed that the dead fish was found from Turchan and Khajar creek.

According to World Wildlife Fund Pakistan, the 1,320 kg fish was shifted to a boat with the help of a crane and sold for Rs90,000.

Experts say the sawfish specie is among the endangered species in the world. In Pakistan, three types of sawfish are found, said the WWF officials.

The fishermen in Karachi hunted a 16-feet long whale shark last year in April.

The big fish was picked from the launch by a crane and put in a truck to be auctioned later.

Previously big fish, like whales, have been found near the shore of the Arabian Sea by the city.

