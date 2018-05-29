Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 29 2018
By
GEO NEWS

KP-FATA merger bill left a vacuum in system, says Fazl

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday May 29, 2018

Fazlur Rehman addressing a press conference in Islamabad-Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat-Ulema-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday voiced his opposition over the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-FATA merger bill, saying the bill was passed without addressing concerns of tribesmen.

Addressing a press conference here, Fazl said that some areas of PATA and Balochistan were also unexpectedly merged in FATA according to the recently passed bill.

People of FATA hold their representatives responsible for this and now these representatives are now trying to hide behind the resolution passed by the assemblies.

The JUI-F chief also lamented that the law provides no substitute for the Frontier Crimes Regulations and that a vacuum has been created in the system.

The National Assembly and Senate had already passed the bill titled Thirty-First Amendment Act, 2018. In the lower house, the bill was moved by Minister for Law and Justice Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk.

In the final phase, a session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly passed the bill with two-thirds majority.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

President approves summary of Saleem Baig's appointment as PEMRA chief

President approves summary of Saleem Baig's appointment as PEMRA chief

 Updated 56 minutes ago
Four dead in armed clash in Charsadda graveyard

Four dead in armed clash in Charsadda graveyard

 Updated 55 minutes ago
Pakistan, India DGMOs agree on no ceasefire violations in hotline contact: ISPR

Pakistan, India DGMOs agree on no ceasefire violations in hotline contact: ISPR

 Updated 3 hours ago
Shehbaz lauds army’s sacrifices during daylong visit to North Waziristan

Shehbaz lauds army’s sacrifices during daylong visit to North Waziristan

 Updated 4 hours ago
IHC declares delimitation of four constituencies void

IHC declares delimitation of four constituencies void

 Updated 34 minutes ago
No load-shedding from 6pm to 4am in 90pct areas across country: PM

No load-shedding from 6pm to 4am in 90pct areas across country: PM

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI protests appointment of new advocate general Punjab

PTI protests appointment of new advocate general Punjab

 Updated 5 hours ago
Fishermen sell endangered sawfish near Thatta

Fishermen sell endangered sawfish near Thatta

 Updated 40 minutes ago
Dearth of incubators in Peshawar hospitals expose newborns to health risks

Dearth of incubators in Peshawar hospitals expose newborns to health risks

Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM