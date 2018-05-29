KP-FATA merger bill left a vacuum in system, says Fazl

Fazlur Rehman addressing a press conference in Islamabad-Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat-Ulema-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday voiced his opposition over the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-FATA merger bill, saying the bill was passed without addressing concerns of tribesmen.



Addressing a press conference here, Fazl said that some areas of PATA and Balochistan were also unexpectedly merged in FATA according to the recently passed bill.

People of FATA hold their representatives responsible for this and now these representatives are now trying to hide behind the resolution passed by the assemblies.

The JUI-F chief also lamented that the law provides no substitute for the Frontier Crimes Regulations and that a vacuum has been created in the system.

The National Assembly and Senate had already passed the bill titled Thirty-First Amendment Act, 2018. In the lower house, the bill was moved by Minister for Law and Justice Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk.

In the final phase, a session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly passed the bill with two-thirds majority.