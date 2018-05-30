Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 30 2018
By
AZAnwar Zeb

Three leopard cubs die a month after birth at Peshawar zoo

By
AZAnwar Zeb

Wednesday May 30, 2018

Three newly born leopard cubs died at Peshawar zoo, authorities confirmed Geo News Wednesday morning. Photo: file

PESHAWAR: Three newly born leopard cubs died at Peshawar zoo, authorities confirmed Geo News Wednesday morning.

On April 28, a common leopardess had given birth to four cubs at the zoo. It was reported to be an unusual occurrence as common leopardess gives birth to three cubs at a time as per zoo authorities.

Only one cub remains at the zoo now. According to the zoo authorities, the surviving cub is in a healthy condition.

Growing pride: leopardess gives birth to four cubs at Peshawar zoo

Currently, three pairs of common leopards inhabit the zoo

A source shared that the conditions for the animals and birds are deteriorating in the zoo as most of them suffer from breathing problems.

The zoo, which was inaugurated in February, has turned into a death cell for animals as more than 40 animals and birds have died there in last four months. 

A report prepared in May revealed that more than 34 animals have died at the Peshawar zoo since its inauguration. 

The report was compiled by the investigation committee formed to probe the back-to-back deaths of animals at the zoo.

The zoo has lost more than 30 birds, one nilgai (an antelope endemic to Indian subcontinent), a snow leopard, a fallow deer and a monkey.

The report concludes that the birds and nilgai passed away due to breathing problems.

Over 34 animals died at Peshawar zoo in three months: report

Zoo has lost more than 30 birds, one nilgai, a snow leopard, a fallow deer and a monkey

A four-year-old fallow deer, which died on March 1, was initially reported to have died under ‘mysterious circumstances’. However, the report states that the deer was killed after colliding with the rods of its cage. The sub-adult female deer, which was of American-African origin was brought to the zoo two weeks before it died.

Three days later on May 4, the zoo lost one of its monkeys. The monkey died after being severely injured by a wolf, which was kept in the same cage as the monkey.

On March 15, a 10-year-old snow leopard had passed away at the zoo. The snow leopard was brought to the zoo from Galiyat and was scheduled to be taken back on April 15 due to hot weather.

The report confirmed that the leopard died of natural causes. The post-mortem report had revealed that the snow leopard had died of clogged arteries.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nisar was Nawaz's friend and my foe: Shehbaz Sharif

Nisar was Nawaz's friend and my foe: Shehbaz Sharif

 Updated 55 minutes ago
WATCH: Umrah pilgrims brawl at Karachi airport

WATCH: Umrah pilgrims brawl at Karachi airport

 Updated an hour ago
Defense completes cross-examination of witness in Dar assets case

Defense completes cross-examination of witness in Dar assets case

 Updated 2 hours ago
Balochistan home minister seeks month-long delay in general elections

Balochistan home minister seeks month-long delay in general elections

Updated 2 hours ago
Capt (retd) Safdar categorically denies involvement in Avenfield reference

Capt (retd) Safdar categorically denies involvement in Avenfield reference

 Updated 3 hours ago
Democracy cannot withstand an instance like Senate elections: PM

Democracy cannot withstand an instance like Senate elections: PM

 Updated 3 hours ago
PM to inaugurate Quetta International Airport expansion project today

PM to inaugurate Quetta International Airport expansion project today

Updated 4 hours ago
Banned outfits targeting minorities in Pakistan: US report

Banned outfits targeting minorities in Pakistan: US report

 Updated 5 hours ago
US says it supports free, transparent elections in Pakistan

US says it supports free, transparent elections in Pakistan

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM