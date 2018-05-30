Three leopard cubs die a month after birth at Peshawar zoo

Three newly born leopard cubs died at Peshawar zoo, authorities confirmed Geo News Wednesday morning. Photo: file

PESHAWAR: Three newly born leopard cubs died at Peshawar zoo, authorities confirmed Geo News Wednesday morning.

On April 28, a common leopardess had given birth to four cubs at the zoo. It was reported to be an unusual occurrence as common leopardess gives birth to three cubs at a time as per zoo authorities.

Only one cub remains at the zoo now. According to the zoo authorities, the surviving cub is in a healthy condition.

A source shared that the conditions for the animals and birds are deteriorating in the zoo as most of them suffer from breathing problems.

The zoo, which was inaugurated in February, has turned into a death cell for animals as more than 40 animals and birds have died there in last four months.

A report prepared in May revealed that more than 34 animals have died at the Peshawar zoo since its inauguration.

The report was compiled by the investigation committee formed to probe the back-to-back deaths of animals at the zoo.

The zoo has lost more than 30 birds, one nilgai (an antelope endemic to Indian subcontinent), a snow leopard, a fallow deer and a monkey.

The report concludes that the birds and nilgai passed away due to breathing problems.

A four-year-old fallow deer, which died on March 1, was initially reported to have died under ‘mysterious circumstances’. However, the report states that the deer was killed after colliding with the rods of its cage. The sub-adult female deer, which was of American-African origin was brought to the zoo two weeks before it died.

Three days later on May 4, the zoo lost one of its monkeys. The monkey died after being severely injured by a wolf, which was kept in the same cage as the monkey.

On March 15, a 10-year-old snow leopard had passed away at the zoo. The snow leopard was brought to the zoo from Galiyat and was scheduled to be taken back on April 15 due to hot weather.

The report confirmed that the leopard died of natural causes. The post-mortem report had revealed that the snow leopard had died of clogged arteries.

