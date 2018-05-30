Capt (retd) Safdar categorically denies involvement in Avenfield reference

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar is recording his statement in the Avenfield reference against the Sharif family while Nawaz and daughter Maryam have sought day-long exemption from today’s hearing. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar is recording his statement in the Avenfield reference against the Sharif family while Nawaz and daughter Maryam have sought day-long exemption from today’s hearing.

The Avenfield reference, pertaining to the Sharifs' London properties, is among three filed against the family by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) last year on the Supreme Court's directives.

Safdar categorically denied his involvement in the reference, with his legal counsel Amjad Pervaiz claiming that many of the business dealings occurred before his marriage to Nawaz’s daughter Maryam Nawaz.

“The letter by Mossack Fonseca does not concern me, it is not a primary document,” he said, adding “this letter cannot be verified as per the law for indictment.

“Accepting the letter as evidence would be contrary to holding a free trial,” he remarked.

When asked about the Capital FZE certificate, Safdar said that the certificate does not concern him. “The indictment doesn’t concern me either.”

'Will ace this test'

While speaking to media outside the court, Safdar was asked regarding his preparation for the case. He replied: "I have been prepared for this since the last eight months."

When asked if he will pass the test, he said that people who score 33% pass tests. "We will ace this exam," he added.

Safdar started recording his statement in the case on Tuesday, however Maryam and Nawaz left the hearing early after marking their attendance.

Safdar had told media that it was his decision to not have any family member around while recording his statement, adding that he has spent the last 25 years of his life with his wife. "Mian Sahab needs her more than I do right now," he had said.

Nawaz and Maryam have already recorded their statements in the reference.

The corruption cases

The National Accountability Bureau has in total filed three references against the Sharif family in light of the Supreme Court's orders in the Panama Papers case verdict of July 28.

The corruption references, filed against the Sharifs, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The court originally had a deadline of six months which ended in mid-March but was extended for two months after the judge requested the apex court.

Later, on May 9, the trial court's second plea for a deadline extension was approved by the Supreme Court which gave a month to both sides to finish the corruption cases.