Dutch tourist upset by Pakistani police's behaviour

Police personnel interect with Holland’s renowned motorcyclist and vlogger, Noraly (second from right). — screengrab/Itchy Boots/File

Holland’s renowned motorcyclist and vlogger, Noraly (known online as Itchy Boots), who recently visited Pakistan, expressed his displeasure about the behaviour of the local police.

The Dutch adventure motorcyclist, who has over 2.8 million subscribers on YouTube, recently shared her travel experience through northern Pakistan, which included both praise for the local hospitality and concerns about the police behaviour.

In a video uploaded to her YouTube channel, Noraly documented her journey from Islamabad to Besham, a 270-kilometre long ride that took her nearly 11 hours.

Along the way, she was escorted by multiple police and anti-terrorism teams, a common practice in certain parts of Pakistan for the safety of foreign tourists.

During her journey, inappropriate questions were asked repeatedly by different police officers, leaving Noraly visibly uncomfortable.

The police officers asked even personal questions about her age and marriage.

She was asked why her husband was not with her during the trip.

In the videos, she responded politely but firmly: “Is this a police question?” she asked, attempting to deflect the intrusive queries.

Noraly made it clear in her video that while she found the questions troubling, she did not blame individual officers personally.

“I apologise for everything to you,” one officer said.

“No, no, it’s not your fault,” she replied.

Noraly, however, praised the general kindness and hospitality of ordinary Pakistanis.

In her video, she appreciated the hospitality of a hotel owner who did not charge money for the food, saying that she was a guest.

“The hotel owner didn’t even take money from me,” she said.

She also highlighted the scenic beauty of northern Pakistan, calling the views “absolutely stunning”.