Can't connect right now! retry
amazing
Wednesday May 30 2018
By
AFP

Don't roast marshmallows over erupting Hawaii volcano: USGS

By
AFP

Wednesday May 30, 2018

Lava erupts and flows from a Kilauea volcano fissure in Leilani Estates, on Hawaii's Big Island, on May 23 in Pahoa, Hawaii. Photo: AFP

Someone actually asked the US Geological Survey if it is OK to roast marshmallows over volcanic lava.

And the USGS actually took the time to answer.

The query came on Twitter and with a caveat -- "assuming you had a long enough stick."

"Erm... we're going to have to say no, that's not safe. (Please don't try!)," the USGS said.

Volcanic vents, the fissures in the ground from which lava flows onto the earth's surface, also release large amounts of gases.

The fumes -- some of which smell like rotten eggs -- would spoil the sweet candy's flavour, the USGS cautioned.

The comment was among a flood of public service announcements Wednesday about the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, which has been in eruption since May 3 on the Big Island.

So far it has destroyed 71 homes and forced the evacuation of around 2,000 people.

Comments

More From Amazing:

Singapore Airlines to launch world's longest flight

Singapore Airlines to launch world's longest flight

 Updated 2 hours ago
Paraguay to have its first woman president

Paraguay to have its first woman president

 Updated yesterday
France offers citizenship to Malian 'Spiderman' immigrant who scaled building to save child

France offers citizenship to Malian 'Spiderman' immigrant who scaled building to save child

 Updated yesterday
Mohammad Abbas: From a factory labourer to a star at Lord’s

Mohammad Abbas: From a factory labourer to a star at Lord’s

 Updated 3 days ago
Starbucks to educate staff against racial bias, set example

Starbucks to educate staff against racial bias, set example

 Updated 3 days ago
Pair of Japanese premium melons sell for record $29,300

Pair of Japanese premium melons sell for record $29,300

 Updated 4 days ago
Spain horse whisperer's animals mirror stress sufferers' state of mind

Spain horse whisperer's animals mirror stress sufferers' state of mind

 Updated 6 days ago
From ships to satellites: Scotland aims for the sky

From ships to satellites: Scotland aims for the sky

 Updated 7 days ago
First violins imitated human voices: study

First violins imitated human voices: study

 Updated a week ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM