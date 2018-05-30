IHC announces decision on delimitation of 18 constituencies

Can't connect right now! retry
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court announced on Wednesday a decision regarding the delimitation of 18 constituencies.

In the latest hearing under Justice Umar Farooq, the delimitation of another four districts Ghotki, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Kharan were declared null and void.

Later, the delimitation of Haripur and Bahawalpur constituencies was also declared void. 

The IHC also dismissed petitions against the delimitation of 12 constituencies. Earlier, the court reserved decision on six districts, out of which it announced the decision of five constituencies.

The pleas were dismissed against the delimitation of Khanewal, Chiniot, Kurram Agency, Rajanpur, Mansehra, Swabi, Jaccobabad, Gujranwala and Umerkot. Later, petitions against Sialkot, Bannu, Rahim Yar Khan constituencies were also dismissed.

Meanwhile, decision was reserved on the constituencies of Chakwal.

The IHC will hear 31 similar petitions regarding delimitation of constituencies, including that of Attock and Abbottabad, on Thursday.

IHC declares delimitation of four constituencies void

Population proportion must be considered for new delimitations, court orders

On Tuesday, the IHC declared void delimitation of Jhang, Jhelum, Toba Tek Singh, and Lower Dir.

The high court is hearing 108 petitions lodged against delimitation from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N), and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to the petitioners, political basis for delimitation had not been kept in mind and rules were not considered.       

