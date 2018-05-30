Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 30 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Man in Sheikhupura kills mother over property

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday May 30, 2018

Arif killed his 80-year-old mother over her decision to sell a 5-marla plot and use the money for performing Hajj

SHEIKHUPURA: A man in Muridke who claimed his mother was killed during a robbery was found to have killed her over a property dispute.

According to police, suspect Arif killed his 80-year-old mother over her decision to sell a 5-marla plot and use the money for performing Hajj. He was opposed to the idea and advised his mother several times against it, police said.

Man kills wife, mother-in-law over domestic dispute in Faisalabad

Police on a hunt for the suspect

Neighbours added that the man was a drugpeddler and jailed multiple times previously too.

Police have started investigation and also recovered the weapon used in the murder.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PPP, PML-N slam PTI for withdrawing Khosa's name for caretaker Punjab CM

PPP, PML-N slam PTI for withdrawing Khosa's name for caretaker Punjab CM

 Updated an hour ago
COAS says must carry forward gains of war on terror towards enduring peace

COAS says must carry forward gains of war on terror towards enduring peace

 Updated 2 hours ago
Two soldiers martyred, three injured in North Waziristan Agency: ISPR

Two soldiers martyred, three injured in North Waziristan Agency: ISPR

 Updated 3 hours ago
Teenager killed by Dolphin force: New video shows suspects were unarmed

Teenager killed by Dolphin force: New video shows suspects were unarmed

Updated 5 hours ago
Will boycott elections if reservations not resolved: Farooq Sattar

Will boycott elections if reservations not resolved: Farooq Sattar

 Updated 6 hours ago
PTI withdraws Nasir Khosa's name for Punjab caretaker CM

PTI withdraws Nasir Khosa's name for Punjab caretaker CM

 Updated an hour ago
K-Electric denies reports of unannounced load-shedding in Karachi

K-Electric denies reports of unannounced load-shedding in Karachi

 Updated 6 hours ago
IHC announces decision on delimitation of 18 constituencies

IHC announces decision on delimitation of 18 constituencies

 Updated 2 hours ago
ECP to review IHC judgment on delimitation of constituencies

ECP to review IHC judgment on delimitation of constituencies

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM