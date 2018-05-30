Man in Sheikhupura kills mother over property

Arif killed his 80-year-old mother over her decision to sell a 5-marla plot and use the money for performing Hajj

SHEIKHUPURA: A man in Muridke who claimed his mother was killed during a robbery was found to have killed her over a property dispute.

According to police, suspect Arif killed his 80-year-old mother over her decision to sell a 5-marla plot and use the money for performing Hajj. He was opposed to the idea and advised his mother several times against it, police said.

Neighbours added that the man was a drugpeddler and jailed multiple times previously too.

Police have started investigation and also recovered the weapon used in the murder.