pakistan
Thursday May 31 2018
By
APP

Scorching heat and no water in Islamabad

Thursday May 31, 2018

In this file photo, a man is seen filling bottles at a filtration plant in Islamabad. Photo: AFP 

Ali Anwar a resident of Islamabad opens his tap to perform wazu only to find out that there is no water. “Imagine my despair when I opened the tap and not a single drop came out". 

Ali Anwar is like other residents of the city who amid the scorching heat and holy month of Ramazan are faced with a water crisis which is become worse with each passing day.

“We have filed several complaints with the Capital Development Authority but no action has been taken,” Ali Anwar said in frustration.

The water crisis has become a permanent headache for the residents of Islamabad, however, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has been ignoring its backup water tanker service. Residents have accused authorities of being indifferent to their problems.

“Houses in my neighbourhood get water through the supply lines once a week,” said Mrs Iftikhar, adding “I have registered several complaints about the water supply issue, but officials always say I have to wait”.

An inquiry official at Islamabad’s F-6 sector said tankers are sent out to different locations depending on demand. “In F-6 we get almost 100 water-related complaints daily. We try to manage and send tankers to those who register complaints,” he said.

Another official at the G-7 office said there was only one water tanker which has to be used in response to 30-50 complaints registered on a daily basis.

Citing reasons such as load shedding, depletion of groundwater and equipment malfunction, an official of the Water Directorate of the CDA said illegal connections and failure to take action was another factor contributing to the water crisis in the city. 

