Thursday May 31 2018
By
GEO NEWS

ECP issues code of conduct, schedule for 2018 elections

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday May 31, 2018

Election Commission of Pakistan issued the election schedule on Thursday, May 31, 2018, according to which the General Elections 2018 will be held on July 25. Photo: File
 

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan issued the election schedule on Thursday, according to which the General Elections 2018 will be held on July 25.

While addressing a press conference in the federal capital, Secretary Election Commission Babar Yaqoob said the country was moving towards the elections as per the law and the Constitution. 

He announced that a public notice will be issued on June 1, followed by the scrutiny process on June 14. 

"[The Election Commission of Pakistan] hereby calls upon the electors of the National Assembly Constituencies and the constituencies of the Provincial Assemblies of the Punjab, Sindh, KP, and Balochistan to elect their representatives from each of these constituencies to the general seats and in connection therewith appoints the following dates for various activities of election to the aforesaid Assemblies," the notification reads.  

Election schedule

⯈Public Notice to be issued by the Returning Officer on 01.06.2018

⯈Dates for filing of nomination papers with the Returning Officer by the candidates 02.06.2018 to 06.06.2018

⯈Publication of names of the nominated candidates 07.06.2018

⯈Last date for Scrutiny of nomination papers by the Returning Officer 14.06.2018

⯈Last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the Returning Officer rejecting/accepting the nomination papers 19.06.2018

⯈Last date for deciding of appeals by the Appellate Tribunal 26.06.2018

⯈Publication of revised list of candidates 27.06.2018

⯈Last date for withdrawal of candidature and Publication of revised list of candidates 28.06.2018

⯈Allotment of Election Symbol to contesting candidate 29.06.2018

⯈Polling day 25.07.2018

The incumbent federal government’s five-year constitutional term ends at midnight.

The National Assembly will stand dissolved at midnight tonight, paving way for establishment of a caretaker setup before the general elections scheduled on July 25 this year.

The five-year term of the Punjab Assembly and Balochistan Assembly is also ending tonight.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah have already named former chief justice Nasirul Mulk as interim prime minister.

Comments

