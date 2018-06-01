Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 01 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Govt 'ran away' after forming sub-committee in Asghar Khan case: CJP

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jun 01, 2018

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that the government 'ran away' after forming a sub-committee for the implementation of the Asghar Khan case verdict.

The top judge made the remarks during a case hearing at the apex court’s Lahore Registry on Friday.

The chief justice questioned the deputy attorney general regarding the decision taken by the cabinet over the case.

Deputy attorney general informed the two-member bench that the cabinet has made a positive decision regarding which Attorney General of Pakistan (AGFP) Ashtar Ausaf Ali will brief the court.

Chief Justice Nisar also expressed anger over the absence of AGFP from the court.

CJP reprimands govt over lack of progress in Asghar Khan case

Top judge ordered govt to summon cabinet meeting today and inform SC what action has been taken over case verdict

“This is such an important case and the attorney general is least bothered. Is this the performance of the attorney general office,” he observed.

The bench then summoned the AGFP to appear before the court on June 2.

On Thursday, the CJP had reprimanded the federal government over lack of progress in the Asghar Khan case.

"Why hasn't the federal cabinet done anything regarding the Asghar Khan case verdict," he remarked, adding that this is a serious case but the government is least concerned about it.

Previously, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had remarked that the court has given its order in the case and rejected review petitions of former army chief General Mirza Aslam Beg and former Inter-Services Intelligence DG Lieutenant General Asad Durrani, accused of illegally influencing the 1990 elections.

Now, the implementation of the verdict remains, the chief justice asserted.

"To-date the federal government did not do anything," he regretted, adding that the FIA probe after the verdict also ceased after a certain point.

Case history

On October 19, 2012, the apex court had issued a 141-page verdict, ordering legal proceedings against Gen (retd) Beg and Lt Gen (retd) Durrani in a case filed 16 years ago by former air chief Air Marshal Asghar Khan.

Khan, who passed away in January this year, was represented in the Supreme Court by renowned lawyer Salman Akram Raja.

Khan had petitioned the Supreme Court in 1996 alleging that the two senior army officers and the then-president Ghulam Ishaq Khan had doled out Rs140 million among several politicians ahead of the 1990 polls to ensure Benazir Bhutto's defeat in the polls.

The Islamic Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI), consisting of nine parties including the Pakistan Muslim League, National Peoples Party and Jamaat-e-Islami, had won the 1990 elections, with Nawaz Sharif being elected prime minister. The alliance had been formed to oppose the Benazir Bhutto-led Pakistan Peoples Party.

In 1996, Khan had written a letter to the then Supreme Court Chief Justice Nasim Hassan Shah naming Beg, Durrani and Younis Habib, the ex-Habib Bank Sindh chief and owner of Mehran Bank, about the unlawful disbursement of public money and its misuse for political purposes.

The 2012 apex court judgment, authored by the then-Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Chaudhry, had directed the Federal Investigation Agency to initiate a transparent investigation and subsequent trial if sufficient evidence is found against the former army officers.

That investigation is yet to conclude.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

British-Pakistani man's son approaches CJP seeking recovery of property

British-Pakistani man's son approaches CJP seeking recovery of property

 Updated 17 minutes ago
Veteran PML-N leader Zulfiqar Khosa expected to join PTI

Veteran PML-N leader Zulfiqar Khosa expected to join PTI

 Updated 3 hours ago
Divide in PTI or a U-turn: party split on nominaton of Orya as caretaker Punjab CM

Divide in PTI or a U-turn: party split on nominaton of Orya as caretaker Punjab CM

Updated 5 minutes ago
No evidence found linking Nawaz to Hill Metal: Wajid Zia

No evidence found linking Nawaz to Hill Metal: Wajid Zia

 Updated 3 hours ago
CJP vows to ensure elections are held on July 25

CJP vows to ensure elections are held on July 25

 Updated 4 hours ago
Caretaker PM Mulk assures elections will be timely and transparent

Caretaker PM Mulk assures elections will be timely and transparent

 Updated 5 hours ago
Will face Khawaja Asif in the people’s court of Sialkot: Dar

Will face Khawaja Asif in the people’s court of Sialkot: Dar

 Updated 5 hours ago
Provinces, except Sindh, fail to appoint caretaker CM

Provinces, except Sindh, fail to appoint caretaker CM

 Updated 7 hours ago
Some people are bent on delaying elections, says Nawaz

Some people are bent on delaying elections, says Nawaz

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM