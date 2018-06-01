Army Aviation, PAF helicopters engaged in dousing Margalla Hills fire

A fire that erupted in the Margalla Hills in the federal capital here on June 1, 2018, was extinguished by the armed forces. Photo: Inter-Services Public Relations

ISLAMABAD: A fire that erupted in the Margalla Hills in the federal capital earlier today was extinguished by the armed forces, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Ninety percent of the fire was extinguished, as Army Aviation and PAF helicopters continued to completely contain the blaze.

Bambi Buckets were carried or flown by 41 sorties to the affected areas, said the military's media wing.

Forest fires are a frequent occurrence in the hill areas. A blaze had erupted at the Margalla Hills near Pir Sohawa in the federal capital on last month, on May 23. Unavailability of fire trucks had delayed the efforts to extinguish the fire, with the flames spreading near the main road adjacent to the hills by morning.

The Fire Control Department had maintained that it was unable to play any role to look into forest fires as only the Environment Control Department had the mandate to do so.

Earlier on March 30, a fire had broken out in the same forest. It took the Capital Development Authority (CDA) a day to douse the fire. At least 100 firefighters and as many as 150 members of other authorities had taken part in the operation. Four helicopters of the Pakistan Army and Air Force had also been used to extinguish the fire by using Bambi buckets.