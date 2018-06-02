Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Jun 02 2018
By
REUTERS

ICC urge Al Jazeera to disclose cricket corruption evidence

By
REUTERS

Saturday Jun 02, 2018

LEEDS: World cricket chiefs have again urged Al Jazeera to release all the material it has regarding corruption within the sport after the television station made a number of spot-fixing allegations in a recent documentary.

The International Cricket Council said Friday it wanted to conduct a "thorough and fair" investigation and indicated this would not be possible until it had all of the material, including as yet unbroadcast footage, from the Qatar-based channel.

"I ask Al Jazeera to release to us all the material they have relating to corruption in cricket," said ICC chief executive David Richardson in a statement issued from the global governing body´s Dubai headquarters.

"We will conduct a full, thorough and fair investigation and will ensure no stone is left unturned as we examine all allegations of corruption made in the programme," the former South Africa wicket-keeper added.

"To do so, we need to see all the evidence they state they possess.

"I am encouraged by their public commitment to cooperate and now ask that they do so, in releasing all relevant material.

"We understand and fully respect the need to protect journalistic sources and our ACU (anti-corruption unit) team have worked with other media companies on that basis.

"However, to prove or disprove these allegations, we need to see the evidence referred to in the programme."

'Cricket´s Match-Fixers' saw Al Jazeera make contact with an Indian-based member of a fixing syndicate said to be linked to the notorious D Company crime gang.

Al Jazeera re-stated Friday its desire to work with the relevant authorities in ridding cricket of corruption.

But an Al Jazeera spokesman, in a statement, said a meeting with the ICC at this time would be "premature".

The statement added that Al Jazeera had to take into account "ongoing legal considerations, including potential criminal investigations into the match-fixing allegations in Sri Lanka and India".

"That being the case, a meeting with the ICC would be premature at this stage," it added.

"It should be borne in mind that in certain respects the broadcast puts the ICC itself under the spotlight, although we are confident that this will not ultimately be a bar to co-operation in due course."

The documentary suggested as yet unnamed England and Australia players had been involved in fixing activities in India.

England captain Joe Root and Australia skipper Tim Paine have, however, since both dismissed the Al Jazeera allegations relating to their respective teams.

More From Sports:

Lahore Qalandars to kick-off talent hunt trials from Gilgit

Lahore Qalandars to kick-off talent hunt trials from Gilgit

 Updated 27 minutes ago
Rain delay frustrates England in second Test against Pakistan

Rain delay frustrates England in second Test against Pakistan

 Updated 4 hours ago
Sarfraz backs decision of batting first at Leeds

Sarfraz backs decision of batting first at Leeds

 Updated 5 hours ago
Nigeria World Cup kit sold out minutes after release

Nigeria World Cup kit sold out minutes after release

Updated 9 hours ago
Zverev saves match point in epic win, Djokovic battles into 43rd Slam last-16

Zverev saves match point in epic win, Djokovic battles into 43rd Slam last-16

 Updated 12 hours ago
Salman Khan's brother summoned in IPL betting case

Salman Khan's brother summoned in IPL betting case

 Updated 13 hours ago
Morocco 2026 World Cup bid passed for vote against North America

Morocco 2026 World Cup bid passed for vote against North America

 Updated 13 hours ago
Pakistan among favourites to win World Cup 2019, say former cricketers

Pakistan among favourites to win World Cup 2019, say former cricketers

Updated 8 hours ago
Nadal faces childhood pal Gasquet, Sharapova edges closer to Serena duel

Nadal faces childhood pal Gasquet, Sharapova edges closer to Serena duel

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM