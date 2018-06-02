Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Jun 02 2018
By
Syed Yahya Hussaini

Sarfraz backs decision of batting first at Leeds

By
Syed Yahya Hussaini

Saturday Jun 02, 2018

Pakistan´s Sarfraz Ahmed is bowled by England´s James Anderson for 14 on the first day of the second Test cricket match between England and Pakistan at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, northern England on June 1, 2018. Photo: AFP 
 

LEEDS: Pakistani skipper Sarfraz Ahmed’s decision to bat first has been met with criticism after the team only scored 174 in the first innings of the second Test match against England.

In an interview on Geo News programme Score, Sarfraz said he chose to bat first after considering the pitch and conditions at Leeds. “The conditions were good for batting and any team would have chosen to bat first. However, our decision did not yield the desired results and they also bowled well.”

Sarfraz admitted that his batsmen made blunders, but hoped that they would compensate for those in the second innings.

The Pakistan captain said playing conditions vary immensely in Dubai (where Pakistan have been playing their home Test matches) from England. Sarfraz looked content with his team’s performance at this point of the Test match and expressed confidence that the boys would bounce back.

Pakistan are looking to sweep the two-match Test series against England, having won the first match at Lord’s. 



