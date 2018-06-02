PTI announces action against members demanding bribes for tickets

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday, June 2, 2018, announced to crack down on party members asking for money in return of nominations to contest the upcoming general elections. Photo: Geo News file

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday announced to crack down on party members asking for money in return of nominations to contest the upcoming general elections.

"Any PTI member who asks for money from a prospective candidate in return for a PTI ticket; or anyone you know who gives money in order to get favoured for a PTI ticker must be reported to the Party by calling this no: 0303 5375113. I will be deciding the final allocation of tickets," the PTI chief wrote on twitter.

Election Commission of Pakistan issued the election schedule on Thursday, according to which the General Elections 2018 will be held on July 25.

While addressing a press conference in the federal capital, Secretary Election Commission Babar Yaqoob said the country was moving towards the elections as per the law and the Constitution.

He announced that a public notice will be issued on June 1, followed by the scrutiny process on June 14.

"[The Election Commission of Pakistan] hereby calls upon the electors of the National Assembly Constituencies and the constituencies of the Provincial Assemblies of the Punjab, Sindh, KP, and Balochistan to elect their representatives from each of these constituencies to the general seats and in connection therewith appoints the following dates for various activities of election to the aforesaid Assemblies," the notification reads.