Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jun 02 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PTI announces action against members demanding bribes for tickets

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jun 02, 2018

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday, June 2, 2018, announced to crack down on party members asking for money in return of nominations to contest the upcoming general elections. Photo: Geo News file 
 

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday announced to crack down on party members asking for money in return of nominations to contest the upcoming general elections. 

Imran took to twitter to make the announcement earlier today. 

"Any PTI member who asks for money from a prospective candidate in return for a PTI ticket; or anyone you know who gives money in order to get favoured for a PTI ticker must be reported to the Party by calling this no: 0303 5375113. I will be deciding the final allocation of tickets," the PTI chief wrote on twitter.  

 Election Commission of Pakistan issued the election schedule on Thursday, according to which the General Elections 2018 will be held on July 25.

While addressing a press conference in the federal capital, Secretary Election Commission Babar Yaqoob said the country was moving towards the elections as per the law and the Constitution.

He announced that a public notice will be issued on June 1, followed by the scrutiny process on June 14.

"[The Election Commission of Pakistan] hereby calls upon the electors of the National Assembly Constituencies and the constituencies of the Provincial Assemblies of the Punjab, Sindh, KP, and Balochistan to elect their representatives from each of these constituencies to the general seats and in connection therewith appoints the following dates for various activities of election to the aforesaid Assemblies," the notification reads.  

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Chaudhry accuses Reham Khan of meeting Maryam Nawaz

Chaudhry accuses Reham Khan of meeting Maryam Nawaz

 Updated 11 minutes ago
Ayaz Sadiq announces to challenge LHC’s decision

Ayaz Sadiq announces to challenge LHC’s decision

 Updated 36 minutes ago
Two personnel injured in attack on Rangers check post in Hub

Two personnel injured in attack on Rangers check post in Hub

 Updated 39 minutes ago
Have joined PTI along with my entire family: Zulfiqar Khosa

Have joined PTI along with my entire family: Zulfiqar Khosa

 Updated 21 minutes ago
Zainab rape, murder case: Supreme Court admits accused's appeal for hearing

Zainab rape, murder case: Supreme Court admits accused's appeal for hearing

 Updated an hour ago
PML-N’s voter base is intact, will overcome conspiracies: Shehbaz Sharif

PML-N’s voter base is intact, will overcome conspiracies: Shehbaz Sharif

 Updated 3 hours ago
Caretaker PM announces to file appeal against LHC verdict

Caretaker PM announces to file appeal against LHC verdict

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI workers attack Insaf House in Karachi

PTI workers attack Insaf House in Karachi

 Updated 3 hours ago
PPP leaders say only Parliament can approve amendments to nomination papers

PPP leaders say only Parliament can approve amendments to nomination papers

Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM