Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Jun 04 2018
By
AFP

Pakistan's Arthur ready to dish out 'hidings' after England rout

By
AFP

Monday Jun 04, 2018

Mickey Arthur - File photo  

Pakistan will have some tough discussions after their crushing defeat by England in the second test at Headingley on Sunday, head coach Mickey Arthur has said.

Pakistan started the two-match test series with a commanding win over England at Lord's but the hosts dismantled Arthur's side in the second test, winning by an innings and 55 runs.

Despite the rout, Arthur was confident that his youthful Pakistan team would come back stronger.

"It was a poor display from us coming off such a high at Lord's as we are all about getting our consistency right and trying to play in the right style," Arthur told Sky Sports.

"We'll talk about it, we'll have a hard discussion - we need to dish out a couple of hidings! But they are gutted and if they learn from this, hopefully, they can grow and grow quicker."

Pakistan, who beat Ireland in a test last month, will conclude their tour with two Twenty20 internationals against Scotland on June 12 and 13. 

More From Sports:

Serena Williams withdraws from French Open before Sharapova clash

Serena Williams withdraws from French Open before Sharapova clash

Updated 5 hours ago
World Cup can bring fractured nations together: study

World Cup can bring fractured nations together: study

 Updated 5 hours ago
Neymar shines on Brazil return, Spain draw after De Gea blunder

Neymar shines on Brazil return, Spain draw after De Gea blunder

 Updated 23 hours ago
Mohamed Salah included in final Egypt World Cup squad

Mohamed Salah included in final Egypt World Cup squad

 Updated 6 hours ago
How footballers prepare for a World Cup

How footballers prepare for a World Cup

 Updated 6 hours ago
Consistently inconsistent

Consistently inconsistent

 Updated 8 hours ago
Pakistan team announced for Scotland T20 series

Pakistan team announced for Scotland T20 series

 Updated 11 hours ago
Women's T20 Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 7 wickets

Women's T20 Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 7 wickets

 Updated 12 hours ago
Sarfraz proud of England draw despite Headingley hammering

Sarfraz proud of England draw despite Headingley hammering

 Updated 17 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM