Monday Jun 04 2018
By
Sohail Imran

Pakistan team announced for Scotland T20 series

By
Sohail Imran

Monday Jun 04, 2018

Pakistan have announced the T20 squad for the two-match series against Scotland, to be played on June 12 and 13.

Haris Sohail will replace Babar Azam who was injured during the Lord’s Test.

During their ongoing tour of the United Kingdom, Pakistan won the one-off Test against Ireland and drew the Test series (1-1) against England.

Squad for Scotland series: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Rahat Ali, Usman Shinwari and Shaheen Afridi. 

