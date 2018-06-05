Security tightened across Pakistan ahead of Youm-e-Ali

Traffic police and security agencies in Pakistan's largest cities have prepared plans for traffic and security ahead of Youm-e-Ali, which will be observed on June 6 (tomorrow). Photo: file

Traffic police and security agencies in Pakistan's largest cities have prepared plans for traffic and security ahead of Youm-e-Ali, which will be observed on June 6 (tomorrow).



Youm-e-Ali, observed on the 21st of Ramazan, sees large processions across the country commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA).

Security forces and traffic police in different cities of the country have prepared plans for peaceful observation of the occasion and smooth flow of traffic on the day.

Karachi

At least 5,572 police officers and constables will perform duty in the metropolis on Youm-e-Ali, according to the Sindh police.

At least, 72 police vehicles, 65 motorcycles, seven armourd vehicles will also be the part of security plan of Youm-e-Ali processions.

Inspector General of Police Sindh, Allah Dino Khawaja directed officials to ensure the special security of imambargahs.

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Fazulur Rehman, presiding over a meeting on law and order situation on Monday, reviewed the security arrangements for Youm-e-Ali.

Sindh IG had said that in the South Zone six Imambargahs have been declared as most sensitive—three in Clifton, two in City area and one in Lyari—while the number of sensitive imambargahs is 40.

The CM Sindh directed the police department to remove all kinds of wall chalking, banners, signboards and other promoting hate.

Sukkur

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Sukkur, Khadim Hussain Rind, said that all available resources would be utilised for foolproof security arrangements on Youm-e-Ali (RA).

Speaking to media while visiting the route of the central procession of Youm-e-Ali (RA), Rind remarked that search operations were being conducted daily in the Sukkur, adding that special attention will be paid to the route of the central procession.

Khadim Rind said the special branch officials and police response unit would patrol around the route of the central procession.

Rawalpindi

About 3,000 police personnel will guard the main Youm-e-Ali (RA) procession of the city, which will begin from Mohanpura late Tuesday night.

Moreover, CCTV cameras have been installed at the route of the procession. Bomb disposal squad will check the route before start of the procession and walk-through gates will also be installed at the entry points of the procession.

Police personnel along with Elite police, women police, special branch personnel, PQR, and volunteers will be deployed in Rawalpindi district to guard 98 majalis and 23 processions which will be held in New Town, Waris Khan, City, Civil Line circles, Cantt, Saddar, Kahuta, Gujar Khan, Murree and Taxila.

Lahore

Police and other law-enforcement agencies in provincial capital will put in place special measures to finalise a security plan for the observance of Youm-e-Ali.

According to the police, additional police officials along with personnel of Dolphin and Police Response Unit will perform security duty at the central procession while police vehicles, motorcycle squads, and others will also be on duty.

The central procession will start from imambargah Mubarak Haveli, inside Akbari Mandi, which will reach its destination after passing through its designated route.

For the main procession, snipers would be deployed on the rooftop along the route.