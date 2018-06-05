ECP to hear complaints on delimitation in eight Balochistan districts

The matter has been fixed for hearing at 10 am on Wednesday. — Geo News FILE

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will conduct hearing of complaints pertaining to delimitation of constituencies in eight districts of Balochistan, according to a notification issued by the ECP, which had been declared void by the Balochistan High Court.



The ECP will hear complaints pertaining to Quetta, Jhal Magsi, Panjgur, Kachi, Dera Murad Jamali and other districts.



Last week, the BHC had declared delimitation of constituencies in these districts null and void.

The ECP, following announcement of the BHC verdict, had announced to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

"The matter has been fixed for hearing on 6th June, 2018 at 10am," the ECP notification said, a copy of which has also been forwarded to complainants.

The ECP further requested the complainants to appear before it at the above-mentioned time and date for a decision on the matter.