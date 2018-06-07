Have reservations over appointment of Dr Askari as caretaker Punjab CM: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday expressed reservations over the appointment of Dr Hasan Askari as caretaker Punjab chief minister.

“We have reservations with Dr Askari as he is very vocal against PML-N,” party leader Rana Sanaullah said while speaking to Geo News.

Sanaullah, who was among three leaders representing PML-N in a parliamentary committee which failed to reach a consensus over the proposed candidates for the post, continued, “Dr Askari has always targeted our party.”

“He does not believe in democracy and cannot be expected to ensure work is done on merit and without bias,” the PML-N leader added.

The former law minister further said, “We have issued a written statement over reservations on Dr Askari’s appointment and we can challenge it.”

Earlier today, the Election Commission of Pakistan named Dr Hasan Askari as caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

The ECP nominated the analyst and professor as caretaker Punjab chief minister after a parliamentary committee failed to reach a consensus over the proposed candidates.

According to ECP, the government had suggested Justice (retd) Sair Ali and Admiral (retd) M Zakaullah’s names for the post, while the opposition had suggested names of Ayaz Amir and Dr Hasan Askari.

On Wednesday, the parliamentary committee meeting ended in deadlock after the government and opposition representatives failed to agree on one name.

Sanaullah, Malik Ahmed Khan, and Khuwaja Imran Nazir represented the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) in the committee while former opposition leader Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Sibtain Khan and Shoaib Siddiqui were present from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) side.