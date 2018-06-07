Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 07 2018
By
Qamber Zaidi

SC summons Musharraf on June 13, assures he will not be arrested

By
Qamber Zaidi

Thursday Jun 07, 2018

Former president Pervez Musharraf. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered former president Pervez Musharraf to appear before court and assured he will not be arrested upon appearance. 

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, resumed the hearing of Musharraf’s review petition against his disqualification by the Peshawar High Court in 2013. The bench directed the former military ruler to appear before the top court’s Lahore registry on June 13.

"We will pass an order ensuring authorities do not arrest the former president before his appearance in court," the CJP added. 

To this, Musharraf's counsel told court that the deadline was approaching for his client to file his nomination papers.

Justice Nisar remarked, “I will ask returning officers to accept Musharraf’s nomination papers but conditional to the final verdict on his appeal."

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) had announced lifetime disqualification for former president Pervez Musharraf prior to the 2013 general election. Musharraf had filed a plea in 2016 in the Supreme Court against PHC’s verdict.

