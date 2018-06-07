Can't connect right now! retry
Bilawal Bhutto submits nomination papers for NA-246

Thursday Jun 07, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto submitted on Thursday his nomination papers for NA-246 in the general elections 2018.

The PPP chairman reached the city court where he submitted the nomination papers to the Returning Officer.

At the time of submission of papers, Bilawal was accompanied by Nabil Gabol, Nadia Gabol, other leaders and workers of the party.

While speaking to media, Bilawal said that the PPP will take forward Benazir Bhutto’s vision and it will be a great source of happiness for him to serve the Pakistani nation.

He said that now he is stepping into parliamentary politics. “Having a Bhutto in mainstream politics will strengthen Pakistan’s defence,” Bilawal said.

“Only Bhutto can defend democracy,” said the PPP chairman.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Asad Umar submitted his nomination papers from NA-54. Speaking to media, he said that the next government will be of the PTI.

Pakistan Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal submitted his nomination papers from three constituencies of Karachi.

Ayesha Gulalai submitted nomination papers for NA-25, while Raja Pervez Ashraf submitted for NA-58.

Meanwhile, Aftab Sherpao submitted papers for national and provincial assembly seat, while Liaquat Baloch submitted papers for NA-130. 

