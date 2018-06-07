Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jun 07 2018
Don’t share personal, bank info over phone, FIA warns against scam

Thursday Jun 07, 2018

FIA has warned the public not to give out personal and bank accounts-related information to anyone over phone to avoid falling prey to scam

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has warned the public not to give out personal and bank accounts-related information to anyone over phone to avoid falling prey to scam.

The agency, in an advisory, has cautioned citizens to be wary of a vast network of fraudsters impersonating as officials to extract personal and bank info from unsuspecting people.

“Don’t give out bank or personal info on phone to anyone. The suspects impersonate as intelligence agency officials or bank customer helpline employees on the pretext of data verification and seek personal details [like CNIC] and bank account numbers,” it said.

The FIA’s Commercial Banking Circle has sped up efforts to nab the fraudsters behind the scam.

The agency has requested citizens to share any info that might help in tracking down the suspects to FIA phone numbers: 99206345 and 99206116. 

