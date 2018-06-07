Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 07 2018
By
Web Desk

Khadija stabbing case: LHC says prosecution failed to prove attacker’s guilt

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 07, 2018

Khadija Siddiqui. Photo: file 

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday released its detailed verdict in the Khadija stabbing case, in which it said the prosecution failed to prove the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt.

The court earlier this week acquitted Shah Hussain, who was accused of stabbing his classmate Khadija Siddiqui 23 times in broad daylight. The decision sparked outrage among rights activists, celebrities and the public at large, with the hashtag #JusticeforKhadija becoming the top Twitter trend hours after the controversial judgment.

In his detailed 12-page verdict, Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem said the prosecution failed to prove the guilt of the accused, who was acquitted of all charges due to the benefit of the doubt extended to him.

The judge said that there were discrepancies in the account of the incident given by the injured [Khadija], while the medical notes by doctors who treated her wounds were also not produced before the court by the prosecution.

CJP takes notice of acquittal of Khadija’s attacker

The CJP will hear the case on June 10

In his judgment, the judge said he was "forced to disbelieve the injured prosecution witnesses". He ruled that he believed Khadija, after the attack, "was in her senses, well oriented in time and space" and questioned why the first information report (FIR) of the incident was registered "against an unknown accused in her presence".

"Evidence of eye/injured witnesses, thus, could not be relied upon with any amount of confidence," he stated.

Meanwhile, the LHC registrar, in a press release, rubbished the speculations circulating in mainstream and social media after Khadija Siddiqui "categorically stated in her interview that she was called upon by the Hon'ble Judge in his Chambers; whereby she was persuaded to enter into compromise with the petitioner/convict in presence of his father."

These news items are a malicious attempt to malign the judiciary as an institution, the press release stated, demanding an apology from the media within three days.

On the other hand, the Lahore High Court Bar accepted a resolution moved by the accused's father, Tanveer Hashmi, demanding that suo motu notice should not be taken in a case in which there is right to appeal.

It said the Supreme Court should outline clear rules regarding suo motu notice.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar had taken suo motu notice of the accused's acquittal in the case, which would be heard on June 10.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz transferred ownership of Avenfield properties to children: NAB deputy prosecutor general

Nawaz transferred ownership of Avenfield properties to children: NAB deputy prosecutor general

Updated 17 minutes ago
Monsoon rains to bring Pakistan relief from sweltering heat

Monsoon rains to bring Pakistan relief from sweltering heat

 Updated an hour ago
Seven-member interim Sindh cabinet sworn in

Seven-member interim Sindh cabinet sworn in

Updated 18 minutes ago
Hasan Askari Rizvi sworn in as caretaker Punjab chief minister

Hasan Askari Rizvi sworn in as caretaker Punjab chief minister

Updated 52 minutes ago
Caretaker Balochistan chief minister to be sworn in today

Caretaker Balochistan chief minister to be sworn in today

 Updated 2 hours ago
Lahore to turn into battleground for PTI, PML-N stalwarts in upcoming polls

Lahore to turn into battleground for PTI, PML-N stalwarts in upcoming polls

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI leader survives gun attack in Peshawar

PTI leader survives gun attack in Peshawar

Updated 3 hours ago
As load-shedding intensifies, Pakistanis question ex-PM Abbasi's 10,000 MW claim

As load-shedding intensifies, Pakistanis question ex-PM Abbasi's 10,000 MW claim

 Updated 5 hours ago
Dr Hasan Askari should recuse from Punjab CMship: former PM Abbasi

Dr Hasan Askari should recuse from Punjab CMship: former PM Abbasi

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM