PTI leader survives gun attack in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-I- Insaaf (PTI) co-councillor Rehman Afzal survived a firing incident after unidentified gunmen opened fire on him late Thursday night, Geo News reported.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Peshawar's Amin Colony where the gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire on the councillor.

A case against the unidentified gunmen has been registered in the area's police station.

In a separate incident in Peshawar's Shaheed Abad locality, a man was wounded after an unidentified gunman opened fire in a mosque.

According to sources, the firing was a result of a domestic dispute between the two men, who have been said to be relatives. The injured man had gone into hiding in the mosque, sources added.

The injured man was later shifted to Lady Reading Hospital while a case has been registered against the suspect.



On the other hand, area residents have called for the arrest of the suspect for the desecration of the mosque with bullets.