Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 08 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PTI leader survives gun attack in Peshawar

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jun 08, 2018

Photo: Geo News

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-I- Insaaf (PTI) co-councillor Rehman Afzal survived a firing incident after unidentified gunmen opened fire on him late Thursday night, Geo News reported.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Peshawar's Amin Colony where the gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire on the councillor.

A case against the unidentified gunmen has been registered in the area's police station.

In a separate incident in Peshawar's Shaheed Abad locality, a man was wounded after an unidentified gunman opened fire in a mosque.

According to sources, the firing was a result of a domestic dispute between the two men, who have been said to be relatives. The injured man had gone into hiding in the mosque, sources added. 

The injured man was later shifted to Lady Reading Hospital while a case has been registered against the suspect.

On the other hand, area residents have called for the arrest of the suspect for the desecration of the mosque with bullets.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz transferred ownership of Avenfield properties to children: NAB deputy prosecutor general

Nawaz transferred ownership of Avenfield properties to children: NAB deputy prosecutor general

Updated 15 minutes ago
Monsoon rains to bring Pakistan relief from sweltering heat

Monsoon rains to bring Pakistan relief from sweltering heat

 Updated an hour ago
Seven-member interim Sindh cabinet sworn in

Seven-member interim Sindh cabinet sworn in

Updated 16 minutes ago
Hasan Askari Rizvi sworn in as caretaker Punjab chief minister

Hasan Askari Rizvi sworn in as caretaker Punjab chief minister

Updated 50 minutes ago
Caretaker Balochistan chief minister to be sworn in today

Caretaker Balochistan chief minister to be sworn in today

 Updated 2 hours ago
Lahore to turn into battleground for PTI, PML-N stalwarts in upcoming polls

Lahore to turn into battleground for PTI, PML-N stalwarts in upcoming polls

 Updated 3 hours ago
As load-shedding intensifies, Pakistanis question ex-PM Abbasi's 10,000 MW claim

As load-shedding intensifies, Pakistanis question ex-PM Abbasi's 10,000 MW claim

 Updated 5 hours ago
Dr Hasan Askari should recuse from Punjab CMship: former PM Abbasi

Dr Hasan Askari should recuse from Punjab CMship: former PM Abbasi

 Updated 6 hours ago
Passenger caught smuggling heroin capsules at new Islamabad Airport

Passenger caught smuggling heroin capsules at new Islamabad Airport

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM