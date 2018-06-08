Fake letter on social media creates confusion over Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

The federal government is yet to announce holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2018. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: A fake letter that is making rounds on the social media has created confusion about the official Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, it emerged on Friday.

The fake document claimed that four holidays — commencing from June 15 — will be observed across the country.

However, it listed five days (Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday) as Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Last year, the government had announced only three holidays for the Eid-ul-Fitr.

Note: Ministry of Interior announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.