Third case of polio in 2018 surfaces from Balochistan

QUETTA: A fresh case of polio has surfaced from Duki district of Balochistan.



According to sources in the provincial health department, an 18-month-old boy Muhammad Usman from Killi Babran of Duki fell victim to the virus that was diagnosed in him Friday morning.

Sources in the health department said Usman was administered the anti-polio vaccine only once during the last six months. He was not found present at home five times during the polio drive.

This is the third case of polio virus from Balochistan and all over Pakistan in 2018.

Prior to Usman, two other children were diagnosed with polio from the same district i.e. Duki in March and May.

In 2017, three cases of polio surfaced from Balochistan, while two were reported in 2016.

In 2015, seven cases of polio virus surfaced from the province, while in 2014 the count was 25.

The year 2013 saw no case of the virus from Balochistan, while four were reported in 2012 and 73 in 2011.

This makes the total number of cases from Balochistan to 117 during the last eight years.