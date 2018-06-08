Govt announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from June 15-18

ISLAMABAD: Holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan will be observed from June 15 to June 18, the interior ministry said in a notification.



Last year, the government had announced only three holidays for the Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), on Wednesday, had said that there are visible chances of the Eid moon to be sighted on June 15.

According to the Met office, Eid-ul -Fitr is likely to be celebrated on June 16 across Pakistan.

Earlier, a fake letter about the official holiday was making rounds on the social media. The government latter clarified it was fake.