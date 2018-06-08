Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Jun 08 2018
By
REUTERS

Thiem ends Cecchinato's run to reach French Open final

By
REUTERS

Friday Jun 08, 2018

Austria´s Dominic Thiem celebrates after victory over Italy´s Marco Cecchinato during their men´s singles semi-final match at The Roland Garros 2018 French Open in Paris on June 8, 2018. Photo: AFP

PARIS: Austrian Dominic Thiem´s rise to the top continued when he ended unheralded Italian Marco Cecchinato´s run to reach the final of the French Open with a 7-5 7-6(10) 6-1 win on Friday.

The seventh seed, the first Austrian man to reach a Grand Slam final since Thomas Muster triumphed at Roland Garros in 1995, will take on either Argentine fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro or 10-times champion Rafael Nadal.

Cecchinato, the world number 72, played fearlessly and used his whole arsenal of claycourt weapons, but he came up short against the only player to beat Nadal on his favourite surface this season.

The 24-year-old Thiem, the youngest man since Nadal to reach the final in Paris, ended the contest on his first match point with a forehand winner.

More From Sports:

Rashid Khan spins Afghanistan to T20 series sweep over Bangladesh

Rashid Khan spins Afghanistan to T20 series sweep over Bangladesh

 Updated 2 hours ago
Inzamam brushes off criticism, says young team has potential

Inzamam brushes off criticism, says young team has potential

Updated 7 hours ago
Tendulkar junior picked for India Under-19 team

Tendulkar junior picked for India Under-19 team

 Updated 11 hours ago
The weird to the wonderful— football pitches of the world

The weird to the wonderful— football pitches of the world

 Updated 11 hours ago
'Must do better' Halep into third Roland Garros final, faces Stephens

'Must do better' Halep into third Roland Garros final, faces Stephens

 Updated 13 hours ago
Golf: Good start for Hamza on opening day of Thailand Open

Golf: Good start for Hamza on opening day of Thailand Open

 Updated 24 hours ago
Del Potro powers past Cilic to set up Rafa clash

Del Potro powers past Cilic to set up Rafa clash

 Updated yesterday
Kohli named Indian cricketer of the year

Kohli named Indian cricketer of the year

 Updated yesterday
It's all true: Sharapova hits back at Serena 'book 100 percent hearsay' claim

It's all true: Sharapova hits back at Serena 'book 100 percent hearsay' claim

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM