Suspected child-trafficking ring involved in sale of 1200 babies uncovered

FAISALABAD: Responding to a complaint of child trafficking police from the Civil Lines station has uncovered what could possibly be an organised child trafficking ring operating out of the Allied Hospital.

During the raid the police party arrested a woman who has made shocking allegations. Khursheeda Bibi claimed to be an employee of the Allied Hospital and confessed to her involvement in the purchase and sale of newborns for the last three decades.

The accused has alleged that hospital staff, including doctors, gynaecologists and the Medical Superintendent have all been involved in the racket.

Accused Khursheeda Bibi - Geo News screengrab

The child would be sold with documentation, "It would be properly stamped and signed" by the Medical Superintendent, she told Geo News.

The price of a newborn boy was Rs300,000 while a newborn girl was sold for Rs200,000 according to Khursheedha Bibi.

“The money we made by selling newborns would also be spent on the [hospital’s] ward,” she told the police. “I would only get the commission [on each sale].”

Police sources claim, Khursheeda Bibi and her husband were also involved in the trade of illegitimate newborns.

A case was filed against Khursheeda, her daughter and three others and she has been sent on judicial remand.

When the hospital management was approached they denied Khursheeda Bibi’s claims of doctors, gynaecologists or the MS being involved in the illegal business.

When asked, Allied Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Khurram Altaf confirmed Khursheeda Bibi was a former employer of the medical facility adding that her daughter was employed as a Lady Health Worker (LHV).

Khursheeda "was a former employee and her daughter was an LHV here. We suspended her after we received a copy of the FIR." The MS gave the impression that the accused was conducting her illegal activities without the knowledge or invovlement of the hospital staff.

SP Lyallpur Town Maaz Ahmed told Geo News that the police was investigating the allegations and after checking the veracity of her claims the police would proceed further.