President Mamnoon, Iran’s Rouhani discuss economic ties, regional security

President Mamnoon Hussain and his Iran counterpart Hassan Rouhani in China

President Mamnoon Hussain and his Iran counterpart Hassan Rouhani agreed to bolster economic ties between the countries in a meeting held on Saturday in Qingdao, China.

Both the leaders are participating at the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State meeting, which got under way today and is being attended by India, Russia along with other allies.

During the meeting, President Mamnoon said connectivity between Gwadar and Chabahar ports will further strengthen Pak-Iran relations.

The President said Pakistan and Iran enjoy cordial fraternal relations and support each other on important matters.

Mamnoon welcomed the Iranian Supreme leader's statement in support of Kashmiri people.

The two leaders also discussed matters pertaining to regional and international significance.

On the issue of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, President Mamnoon expressed hope that all parties would continue to implement the agreement and uphold their commitments.

The two leaders also discussed the current global situation and agreed on the need to focus on upholding principles and rules of international law and amicably resolving various global and regional crises through diplomacy and negotiations.

They emphasised that peace and stability in Afghanistan is important for both Pakistan and Iran.

Earlier during the visit, President Mamnoon held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, where the two leaders held in-depth discussions related to Pakistan-China bilateral relations and regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The two leades agreed that as all-weather strategic cooperative partners and close friends, Pakistan and China have always stood by each other and would continue to further strengthen this time-tested relationship.

The two-day SCO summit comes after US President Donald Trump controversially pulled Washington out of the 2015 international pact with Iran that placed limits on its nuclear programme in return for easing economic sanctions.

